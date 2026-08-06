Bengaluru demolition drive: 233 shops removed near KR Market after High Court order

Acting on directions from the Karnataka High Court, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation began a large-scale demolition drive Wednesday to remove encroachments and unauthorised structures near KR Market on Mysuru Road, along the Victoria Hospital compound wall.

As part of a comprehensive plan to restore footpaths for public use, a total of 233 unauthorised shops were removed. The operation reclaimed pedestrian pathways that had remained encroached upon for several years, making them fully accessible for safe and convenient public use.

The clearance operation included 200 shops located within the pedestrian safety railing along the right side of Victoria Hospital and 33 shops situated beneath the Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Flyover (Mysore Road Flyover).