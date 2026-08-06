Bengaluru demolition drive: 233 shops removed near KR Market after High Court order

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Acting on directions from the Karnataka High Court, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation began a large-scale demolition drive Wednesday to remove encroachments and unauthorised structures near KR Market on Mysuru Road, along the Victoria Hospital compound wall.
As part of a comprehensive plan to restore footpaths for public use, a total of 233 unauthorised shops were removed. The operation reclaimed pedestrian pathways that had remained encroached upon for several years, making them fully accessible for safe and convenient public use.
The clearance operation included 200 shops located within the pedestrian safety railing along the right side of Victoria Hospital and 33 shops situated beneath the Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Flyover (Mysore Road Flyover).
The operation was executed through coordinated efforts involving multiple departments. A total of 90 officials and staff from the Chamarajpet and Chickpet engineering divisions, 60 personnel from Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), 20 officials from the Health Department, 20 officials from the Revenue Department, 60 police personnel, 20 BESCOM officials, one team from the Fire and Emergency Services Department, and medical staff with ambulance support participated in the operation to ensure public safety and the smooth execution of the drive.
Many street vendors were seen in distress, expressing concern and despair over the destruction of their livelihoods. Some of them claimed that they had been paying rent to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) until 2002. Additionally, several vendors had obtained electricity connections for their shops located on the footpaths.
Vendors’ associations criticised the drive, arguing that under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the civic body is obligated to conduct a comprehensive survey and designate alternative vending zones before carrying out evictions.
The High Court had previously directed the civic administration to clear public pathways surrounding major healthcare hubs and market corridors, prioritising emergency hospital access and pedestrian safety. Although six vendors had petitioned the High Court seeking a stay, the court declined to halt the drive, granting vendors a 15-day window to vacate while permitting the demolition of unauthorised structures to proceed.
Bengaluru Central City Commissioner Jagadeesh G said the civic body will undertake similar special drives in the coming days to keep footpaths free from encroachments and provide citizens with safe, convenient, and uninterrupted pedestrian movement across the city.
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