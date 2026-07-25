Bengaluru delivery agent, jailed for stripping inside woman’s home, seeks bail

The delivery agent, Maheshkumar Patil, was arrested on July 17 and booked on charges of sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman, and house trespass. (Image generated using AI)

A delivery agent arrested for allegedly entering a woman’s house in Bengaluru’s Electronic City area and stripping on the pretext of using the bathroom has sought bail, claiming innocence. A rural Bengaluru court on Friday directed the state government to file its objections by July 28.

The delivery agent, Maheshkumar Patil, arrived at a sixth-floor apartment in Electronic City on the morning of July 17 with a rent renewal document for a 30-year-old tenant. When she went to fetch her phone to provide an OTP number, he allegedly entered the house.

According to the woman’s police complaint, Patil told her that he wanted to use the bathroom. Even though she denied the request, he allegedly entered the bathroom and came out within a couple of minutes without clothes, exposing his privates.