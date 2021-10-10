scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 10, 2021
MUST READ

Bengaluru: Delayed by 8 months, BBMP’s school-on-wheels scheme to begin after Dasara

Designed to educate out-of-school children in refurbished Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, the scheme was taken up by the civic body spending Rs 4 lakh each to modify interiors of old BMTC buses.

By: Express News Service | Bangalore |
Updated: October 10, 2021 10:21:51 am
The school-on-wheels scheme was then taken up by the civic body spending Rs 4 lakh each to modify interiors of old BMTC buses to resemble them with Anganwadi classrooms. (Representational/ Tashi Tobgyal)

Initially scheduled to be launched in February this year, the school-on-wheels scheme of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru is expected to be rolled out after Dasara, officials claim.

The scheme, designed to educate out-of-school children in refurbished Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses, is in its final stage of implementation, a senior official told Indianexpress.com.

Also Read |Karnataka updates assessment pattern for undergraduate courses as part of NEP implementation

“While all checks on the prototype of buses that have been readied for the scheme are complete, teachers and other staff will be assigned for each bus assisted by a representative of an NGO to help impart education in Montessori style,” the official said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Karnataka: With open-book exams for select engineering courses from this year, VTU tries to eliminate rote learning

Meanwhile, Umesha B S, assistant commissioner (education), BBMP, said that a survey covering 30 lakh families was held across all eight zones to identify the education status of children. “Wards in which the implementation of the scheme will be initially launched will be identified based on this survey,” he clarified.

Earlier, a door-to-door survey was taken up with a focus on slums and areas with migrant workers’ settlements. The survey was conducted after the High Court of Karnataka had directed the state government to design a scheme to identify out-of-school children to ensure they are extended with the benefits of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Click here for more

The school-on-wheels scheme was then taken up by the civic body spending Rs 4 lakh each to modify interiors of old BMTC buses to resemble them with Anganwadi classrooms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 10: Latest News

Advertisement