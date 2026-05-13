Bengaluru police arrest 3 for attempting to sell deer antler worth Rs 10 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested three people for allegedly attempting to sell a prohibited deer antler in Chikkabanavara on the outskirts of the city, the police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Murali, 29, a painter from Moodalapalya; Manjunath, 39, a delivery worker from Marenahalli; and Kariyappa, 53, an unemployed resident of Chikkasandra.

According to the police, officers attached to the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing received credible information on May 9 that a group had gathered near a college in Chikkabanavara to sell antlers of a wild animal. After verifying the tip-off, a case was registered at the Chikkabanavara police station under the Wildlife Protection Act.