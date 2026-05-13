Bengaluru police arrest 3 for attempting to sell deer antler worth Rs 10 lakh

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police arrested three people for allegedly attempting to sell a prohibited deer antler in Chikkabanavara on the outskirts of the city, the police said Tuesday.
The accused have been identified as Murali, 29, a painter from Moodalapalya; Manjunath, 39, a delivery worker from Marenahalli; and Kariyappa, 53, an unemployed resident of Chikkasandra.
According to the police, officers attached to the CCB’s Organised Crime Wing received credible information on May 9 that a group had gathered near a college in Chikkabanavara to sell antlers of a wild animal. After verifying the tip-off, a case was registered at the Chikkabanavara police station under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The police subsequently conducted a joint raid with local police personnel and apprehended the trio. One deer antler, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh, was seized during the operation.
“During interrogation, the accused admitted they were attempting to sell the deer antler to make quick money,” a police officer said.
The police said the intended buyers were allegedly from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, and investigators suspect the accused are part of a habitual wildlife trafficking network that may have been involved in similar offences in the past.
“We suspect the group has been involved in similar cases before. The source of the deer antler is still under investigation, including whether it was procured through poaching. Based on the findings, additional sections may be invoked, or the case may be altered accordingly,” the officer added.
The police said one prime suspect in the case remains absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.
The accused were produced before a court on May 10. One was remanded to seven days of police custody, while the other two were sent to judicial custody.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram