Bengaluru: BBMP chief commissioner calls for decentralised waste management system

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday harped on the need for a decentralised system for waste disposal within the municipal limits. He said that bulk waste generators and bulk waste collection service providers should take responsibility to tackle the waste menace.

“Almost 6,000 metric tonnes of waste is generated per day in the BBMP limits of which 1,500 tonnes is being generated by bulk generators. The problem of waste should be eradicated through a decentralised system for waste disposal, even by these bulk waste generators. Bulk waste generators must establish a waste segregation and management unit within their area of residence or property,” Gupta said after chairing a meeting to discuss segregation and management of waste at source.

Bulk waste generators include the residential bulk waste generators, including residential complexes which produce more than 100 kg of waste per day or where the number of units are more than 100. The institutional bulk waste generators include government institutions, religious, educational institutions, hotels, APMC like market yards, nurseries, parks, lodges etc generating more than 100 kg of waste per day.

The chief commissioner said that commercial bulk waste generators, which include hotels, restaurants, marriage halls, malls, shopping complexes, supermarkets, clubs, auditoriums, petrol bunks, food business operators like confectioneries or ice cream parlours, are supposed to process waste according to the solid waste management guidelines.

“If there is no separate space for solid waste management, then they can engage authorised waste processing companies to transport the waste to a specific location. But, everything must be in a systematic manner. If the bulk waste generators do not have space to do in situ composting or to set up small bio-meth plant, then they are required to hand over such waste to the bulk waste empanelled vendors only who are required to collect the waste and process it at their units set up by them exclusively to cater to bulk waste,” he added.