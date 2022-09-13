Bengaluru: Dead fish found floating in Haralur Lake for second time in 2022

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Haralur Lake in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru Tuesday. This is the second instance of fish kill in the lake since May this year.

Talking about the incident, Raghavendra B Pachhapur, programme manager with ActionAid Association, said: “The lake ecosystem has suffered setbacks with the entry of polluted water time and again. Lakes are easy targets for discharge of pollutants. Sewage is responsible for more than 55 per cent of fish kills in Bengaluru. Haralur Lake is rich in biodiversity; around 77 bird species were noticed there in the last five years.”

He added that the Haralur Lake has witnessed four fish die-offs since 2017.

Notably, in a report titled ‘Fishkill in the Lakes of Bengaluru’, submitted by ActionAid Association to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 22 this year, 32 fish die-off incidents in the past five years (2017-2022) were documented.

“The BBMP is the custodian of lakes in Bengaluru and it has the responsibility to rejuvenate and conserve water quality in lakes. The monitoring mechanism of lake inlets and other streams for pollutants is poor. The BBMP should access a copy of the water analysis report from the KSPCB and use it to strengthen the monitoring of water quality in Bengaluru lakes,” Pachhapur said.

He also urged the BBMP to take the issue of pollution in lakes seriously and issue notices to the violators and even file an FIR if they don’t comply with the law.

A BBMP official said, “We will look into the issue… sanitation pipelines are yet to be laid and this is the reason behind sewage getting into the storm water drains and ultimately entering the lakes. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should finish the work.”

Lake activist Amardeep Adiga said: “A large section of the storm water drain network carries sewage and this water flows into the lakes. With the entry of sewage, froth is formed in the lakes and fish die owing to lack of oxygen. The authorities have been giving assurances but nothing has been done yet. Once an official from the BBMP visited the lake and said that the civic body would separate the lake into two parts with one part carrying the sewage and another getting fresh water. When fish kills occur, they adversely affect the livelihoods of fishermen.”