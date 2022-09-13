scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Bengaluru: Dead fish found floating in Haralur Lake for second time in 2022

Lake activist Amardeep Adiga says that with the entry of sewage, froth is formed in the lakes and fish die owing to lack of oxygen

Dead fish floating in the lake (Express photo)

Hundreds of dead fish were found floating in Haralur Lake in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru Tuesday. This is the second instance of fish kill in the lake since May this year.

Talking about the incident, Raghavendra B Pachhapur, programme manager with ActionAid Association, said: “The lake ecosystem has suffered setbacks with the entry of polluted water time and again. Lakes are easy targets for discharge of pollutants. Sewage is responsible for more than 55 per cent of fish kills in Bengaluru. Haralur Lake is rich in biodiversity; around 77 bird species were noticed there in the last five years.”

He added that the Haralur Lake has witnessed four fish die-offs since 2017.

Notably, in a report titled ‘Fishkill in the Lakes of Bengaluru’, submitted by ActionAid Association to Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on July 22 this year, 32 fish die-off incidents in the past five years (2017-2022) were documented.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said
Also Read |Wildlife Institute of India to study impact of doubling of Karnataka-Goa railway line

“The BBMP is the custodian of lakes in Bengaluru and it has the responsibility to rejuvenate and conserve water quality in lakes. The monitoring mechanism of lake inlets and other streams for pollutants is poor. The BBMP should access a copy of the water analysis report from the KSPCB and use it to strengthen the monitoring of water quality in Bengaluru lakes,” Pachhapur said.

He also urged the BBMP to take the issue of pollution in lakes seriously and issue notices to the violators and even file an FIR if they don’t comply with the law.

A BBMP official said, “We will look into the issue… sanitation pipelines are yet to be laid and this is the reason behind sewage getting into the storm water drains and ultimately entering the lakes. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) should finish the work.”

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Lake activist Amardeep Adiga said: “A large section of the storm water drain network carries sewage and this water flows into the lakes. With the entry of sewage, froth is formed in the lakes and fish die owing to lack of oxygen. The authorities have been giving assurances but nothing has been done yet. Once an official from the BBMP visited the lake and said that the civic body would separate the lake into two parts with one part carrying the sewage and another getting fresh water. When fish kills occur, they adversely affect the livelihoods of fishermen.”

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:35:17 pm
Next Story

‘Male third gender’ introduced in Karnataka Police constable recruitment 

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

Secunderabad: 8 dead after massive blaze breaks out at electric bike showroom

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

A bugbear for TRS since joining BJP, Telangana MLA Rajender suspended from Assembly again

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

With this balloon pill, you can lose weight without surgery, control sugar spikes

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

'Suresh never ceases to inspire, both as a partner and a parent': Priyanka Raina

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement