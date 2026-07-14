Bengaluru daycare horror: Company blames ‘extortion attempt’ by ex-staffers

A senior officer also confirmed that the toddlers seen in the viral videos have undergone medical examination as part of the probe.

Written by: Atiya Firdos
1 min readBengaluruJul 14, 2026 05:49 PM IST
Capgemini Bengaluru crèche abuse case, Capgemini daycare abuse, Bengaluru crèche abuse, child abuse at daycare, Juvenile Justice Act, BNS child cruelty, Brookefield crèche, District Child Protection Unit, Capgemini Bengaluru news, Bengaluru crime news, Indian Express newsAccording to the complaint, the creche staff locked crying children inside washing machines to frighten them, forced them into narrow water-filled pipes, and confined them in bathroom spaces. (Express Photo/Video grab)
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In a new development in the alleged abuse case in a creche inside the Capgemini campus, the management has claimed that it was the target of a criminal conspiracy, extortion attempt and a defamation campaign by former employees, including arrested accused Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi. It also claimed a man posing as a police officer extorted Rs 20,000 and later demanded Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police, however, said only Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi have been arrested so far and the investigation is ongoing. A senior officer also confirmed that the toddlers seen in the viral videos have undergone medical examination as part of the probe.

According to a complaint register via a call on the child helpline on June 25, workers of the creche locked crying children inside washing machines to frighten them, forced them into narrow water-filled pipes, confined them in bathroom spaces, and physically intimidated them in other ways.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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