Bengaluru daycare horror: Company blames ‘extortion attempt’ by ex-staffers

According to the complaint, the creche staff locked crying children inside washing machines to frighten them, forced them into narrow water-filled pipes, and confined them in bathroom spaces. (Express Photo/Video grab)

In a new development in the alleged abuse case in a creche inside the Capgemini campus, the management has claimed that it was the target of a criminal conspiracy, extortion attempt and a defamation campaign by former employees, including arrested accused Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi. It also claimed a man posing as a police officer extorted Rs 20,000 and later demanded Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police, however, said only Sujatha and Vijayalakshmi have been arrested so far and the investigation is ongoing. A senior officer also confirmed that the toddlers seen in the viral videos have undergone medical examination as part of the probe.