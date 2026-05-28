Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 1.66 crore in dating app investment scam

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A Bengaluru-based software engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.66 crore by a woman he met through a dating app after she lured him into fake investment schemes promising high returns, the police said on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Saurav Dubey, approached the South-East Cyber Crime Police Station after allegedly losing money over multiple transactions made to different bank accounts linked to the accused.
According to the complaint, Saurav came in contact with the woman who identified herself as Riya. During their conversations, she allegedly convinced him to invest in online trading and investment platforms by promising substantial profits within a short period.
Believing her claims, the techie gradually transferred Rs 1.66 crore over a period of time. However, despite repeated investments, he reportedly received only Rs 4,250 in returns.
“When the complainant started demanding the invested money and promised profits back, the accused switched off her phone and became unreachable,” a police officer said.
Realising that he had been duped, Saurav later filed a complaint with the cybercrime police.
Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the accused woman and identify the bank accounts used in the fraud. Officials suspect that the money may have been routed through multiple mule accounts as part of a larger cyber fraud network.
The police have once again cautioned the public against trusting strangers on dating and social networking platforms, particularly in matters involving online investments and trading offers.
Further investigations are underway.
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