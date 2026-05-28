Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 1.66 crore in dating app investment scam

The software engineer approached the police after allegedly losing money over multiple transactions made to different bank accounts linked to the accused woman. (Representational image)

A Bengaluru-based software engineer was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.66 crore by a woman he met through a dating app after she lured him into fake investment schemes promising high returns, the police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Saurav Dubey, approached the South-East Cyber Crime Police Station after allegedly losing money over multiple transactions made to different bank accounts linked to the accused.

According to the complaint, Saurav came in contact with the woman who identified herself as Riya. During their conversations, she allegedly convinced him to invest in online trading and investment platforms by promising substantial profits within a short period.