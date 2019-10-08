Bangalore News Live: Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Dasara celebrations

Bangalore News Live Updates:

In view of Dasara festival procession on Tuesday night in North Bengaluru, Bengaluru traffic police have announced that certain traffic diversions from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning in JC Nagara.

According to RT Nagra traffic police, more than 95 to 125 idol procession starts from Dasara mantapa in PRTC Junction. The procession will move on J.C. Nagar main road and conclude at Shivanna Circle. These diversions will be applicable from 6 pm on Tuesday to 8 am on Wednesday.