Bangalore News Live: Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for Dasara celebrations
In view of Dasara festival procession on Tuesday night in North Bengaluru, Bengaluru traffic police have announced that certain traffic diversions from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning in JC Nagara.
According to RT Nagra traffic police, more than 95 to 125 idol procession starts from Dasara mantapa in PRTC Junction. The procession will move on J.C. Nagar main road and conclude at Shivanna Circle. These diversions will be applicable from 6 pm on Tuesday to 8 am on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, after much delay over the proposal to procure electric buses citing high costs, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has finally given its clearance to induct 300 electric buses.
Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit at your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.