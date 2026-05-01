Bengaluru CWC member uses fake identies, private videos to blackmail women, arrested

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The Bengaluru police have arrested a member of a Child Welfare Committee on charges of sexually exploiting multiple women and blackmailing them using private videos, officials said on Friday.
According to the police, the accused, identified as Chandregowda, allegedly lured women by assuming false identities, including that of a police officer, lawyer, and media representative. He is said to have befriended the victims, gained their trust, and later coerced them into intimate relationships.
Investigators found that Chandregowda allegedly recorded private moments without consent and used the material to blackmail the women.
In one instance, he is accused of extorting Rs 5 lakh from a victim by threatening to circulate her private videos.
“More than 20 videos and photographs of different women have been recovered from his mobile phone during the investigation. He allegedly lured multiple women, gained their trust, sexually exploited them, and then blackmailed them,” the police said.
In another case, the accused allegedly posed as a widower and promised marriage to a woman before entering into a physical relationship with her and secretly recording the act. The victim later discovered multiple videos and chats involving other women on his phone, following which she approached the police.
Further allegations suggest that he even went to the extent of creating a false marital relationship with one victim by tying a symbolic thread and preparing forged documents to portray himself as her husband. He is also accused of collecting and misusing her Aadhaar details.
Based on a complaint by one of the victims, the Rajarajeshwari Nagar police registered a case and recorded his arrest. Further investigation is underway.
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