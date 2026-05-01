Bengaluru CWC member uses fake identies, private videos to blackmail women, arrested

According to the police, the accused, identified as Chandregowda, allegedly lured women by assuming false identities, including that of a police officer, lawyer, and media representative.

The Bengaluru police have arrested a member of a Child Welfare Committee on charges of sexually exploiting multiple women and blackmailing them using private videos, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Chandregowda, allegedly lured women by assuming false identities, including that of a police officer, lawyer, and media representative. He is said to have befriended the victims, gained their trust, and later coerced them into intimate relationships.

Investigators found that Chandregowda allegedly recorded private moments without consent and used the material to blackmail the women.

In one instance, he is accused of extorting Rs 5 lakh from a victim by threatening to circulate her private videos.