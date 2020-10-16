Bengaluru Customs cuts open gas stove to find drug worth Rs 79 lakh

The consignment was declared as ‘steel gas stove.’

The customs department of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has seized ‘Ephedrine’ from a steel gas stove destined to Australia on Thursday night.

According to the Bengaluru Customs, based on a tip-off, Ephedrine weighing 1,983 grams and worth Rs 79 lakh in the market was intercepted from an export consignment destined to Australia. The consignment was declared as ‘steel gas stove.’

Based on specific Information, officers of intelligence wing of Bengaluru Intl. Courier Centre-intercepted export consignment destined to Australia, declared as “Steel Gas Stove” & recovered Ephedrine -1983 gms.:value Rs.79 lakhs (Approx) @cbic_india @ianuragthakur #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/mD8RxufdGW — Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) October 15, 2020

“Based on specific Information, officers of the intelligence wing of Bengaluru International Airport Courier Centre intercepted export consignment destined to Australia, declared as ‘Steel Gas Stove’ and recovered Ephedrine of 1983 gms worth of Rs.79 lakhs (Approx),” the Customs said in the statement.

The customs officials said Ephedrine was concealed in four legs of the gas stove and the officials had to cut it open using a metal-cutting machine. The drug was packed in plastic wrappers and placed in the hollow section of the pipes. The gas stove pipes were welded from both sides.

On September 30, Customs officials had seized at least 400 gm of ‘Methaqualone’, a banned sedative substance, worth Rs 20 lakh, from a leather bag at the Courier Centre in Kempegowda International Airport.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.