Bengaluru Customs officials arrest Dubai passenger with over 1 kg gold at Kempegowda airport

Bengaluru: The passenger was caught by the customs officials when he was physically frisked.

The Bengaluru Customs Unit officials at Kempegowda International airport seized 1,024 grams of gold worth Rs 53 lakh from a male passenger who arrived in the city from Dubai concealing the gold in his innerwear.

A native of Virajpet in Kodagu district, the 38-year-old passenger was arrested by officials after they discovered that he had concealed the gold in paste form inside a plastic cover in his underwear. The passenger was caught by the customs officials when he was physically frisked.

A statement by Bengaluru Customs stated, “The officers of Air intelligence Bengaluru Air Customs intercepted passenger from Dubai and detected concealment of gold paste 1024 grams (net Wt.) valued at Rs. 52,89,984. Smuggled gold was seized and the passenger was arrested on Tuesday.”

According to officials, the passenger travelled by FlyDubai airline on flight number FZ 4007 which reached the Bengaluru International Airport at 3.07 pm on Tuesday after a delay of nearly two hours and 30 minutes.

Customs officials said that a case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.