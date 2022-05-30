Bengaluru: Custody of Madiwala Lake handed over back to forest department

The custody of the Madiwala Lake located in the BTM Layout neighbourhood has been handed over back to the Karnataka Forest Department from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), following the department’s repeated requests to the state government. Though the handover took place in April, confusion still prevails over the allocation of funds to the department to carry out development work in the lake.

“The lake has been transferred to the department, so we should carry out developmental work in the lake. However, in the budget 2022-23, the state government announced that the BBMP would prepare a detailed project report for the overall development of the lake. So there is a confusion. We are having a meeting in this regard. I would like to clarify that no fund has been given to us to carry out the development work,” a senior official from the forest department said.

The lake’s custody was handed over to the civic body in 2019. Before that, the forest department used to charge a nominal fee from the users to generate revenue required for maintaining the lake. It also used to run a boat service in the lake, which was a major source of revenue. However, the civic body discontinued the service after it took over.

Lakes of Bengaluru | Lack of maintenance biggest concern at Madiwala

Deputy conservator of forest (Bengaluru urban) Ravishankar SS said, “We would like to start boating once again in the lake. It was a major source of revenue for the forest department.”

However, other department officials said the government might not agree to the proposal of restarting boating in the lake. “Yes, we are interested but I doubt the government will allow it to happen. The details of this will be divulged only after a thorough discussion with higher-ups,” another senior official said.

Since there is a perennial problem of flooding in the vicinity of the lake, the forest department, in association with the Biome Environmental Trust, dug a recharge well and an open well in February near the department’s office next to the lake. These wells have the potential to recharge 1,45,000 litres of water into the ground, and water from these wells will be used to water the garden and the nursery, thereby reducing the dependency on borewells.

Spread over more than 253.38 acres, Madiwala Lake was rejuvenated in 2018 with the addition of a biodiversity park. Over 2,000 trees were counted in the lake in a recent tree census carried out by the civic body.