Bengaluru: Cubbon park to flaunt new look from November

Come November, the famous Cubbon Park in the heart of Karnataka’s Bengaluru will flaunt a new look. Several works taken up at a total cost of Rs 34 crore to develop the park in the heart of the city spanning around 100 acres are now closing completion.

During the course of the project, the authorities have taken up the initiative of mapping and geo-tagging 9,000 plus trees in one of the main lung-spaces in the city. Additionally, 3,000 saplings are also planted to increase the green cover of the park set up 150 years ago.

HT Balakrishna, Deputy Director (Cubbon Park), Horticulture Department, told The Indian Express that the works were taken up under the Smart City scheme and will be completed by October end. A new jogging track, renovated footpaths and fountains, internal roads and landscaping are among the works taken up, he added.

Sources involved in the Smart City Project said the renovation project was taken up in two phases — each costing Rs 17 crore. While Phase-A was 95 per cent complete, some works in Phase-B were pending. “Though we had hoped to complete the works earlier, heavy rain that lashed the city during the monsoon season delayed the works.”

Desilting and improving the lotus pond, Karagada Kunte pond and boating point, grill works around the park, removing the fire prone dried bamboo bushes and planting new ones are among the works completed.

“Though work orders were issued two years ago, the Detailed Project Report proposed initially had to be changed due to opposition from five groups — including the walkers’ association, who frequent the park,” an engineer involved in the project said.

“These associations were wary of excessive concretisation of the historic park. They had to be convinced about the works taken up before we could move forward,” the official added.