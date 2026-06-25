Highway cafe dream to street assault: Bengaluru man loses Rs 17 lakh in fake crypto deal

The Bengaluru police have arrested 12 people for allegedly robbing an entrepreneur of Rs 17.64 lakh after luring him into a fake cryptocurrency exchange (Express photo/Special arrangement).

The Sanjaynagar police in Bengaluru have arrested 12 people for allegedly robbing an entrepreneur of Rs 17.64 lakh after luring him with the promise of converting the cash into cryptocurrency. The police said they recovered Rs 13.90 lakh in cash, 13 mobile phones, six two-wheelers and a car used in the crime from the accused.

According to investigators, the complainant, an entrepreneur from Devinagar in Kodigehalli, was planning to set up a cafe on the Sira Highway and was exploring ways to import kitchen equipment and accessories from China and Japan. During this process, he was reportedly advised to make payments in cryptocurrency and to join a WhatsApp group called ‘Crypto India F2F’.