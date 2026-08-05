Lured by woman on matrimonial site, Bengaluru man loses lakhs in crypto scam

The Bengaluru man believed he was in contact with Niharika Mandava, a United Kingdom resident from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. (Image generated using AI)

A Bengaluru man allegedly lost cryptocurrency worth lakhs of rupees after a woman he met through a matrimonial website gained his trust and lured him into investing through fraudulent cryptocurrency trading platforms, the police said.

According to the First Information Report registered on August 3, the alleged fraud began on October 27, 2025, when the victim contacted a woman who identified herself as Niharika Chowdary Mandava through a popular matrimonial platform. She allegedly introduced herself as a United Kingdom resident originally from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, and claimed to be employed with a logistics company.

The complainant told the police that the woman later contacted him via multiple WhatsApp numbers and gradually gained his confidence before encouraging him to invest in cryptocurrency through the websites mivonexchg.com and binzoex.com, which the police suspect are fraudulent.