Bangalore crime: Ludo game turns fatal, man killed by friends for Rs 100

A mobile board game and a hundred-rupee bet cost a man his life in Bangalore. Identified as Shekh Milan, the 32-year-old hailing from West Bengal was stabbed to death by a friend after a fight took place allegedly while playing Ludo on a smartphone.

Advertising

Also read: Man killed over Rs 10 parking fee at Bangalore cinema hall

According to the FIR filed in Kumaraswamy Layout police station, the incident took place on Friday at around 10.30 pm at HT Line Road in Ilyas Nagar. “The deceased was stabbed after he refused to pay Rs 100 for losing the Ludo game to his friends. It is said that the victim himself pressed a red button on the gaming application which led to the game getting closed abruptly. This made his friend, who had a knife with him, get angry which led to a fight that ended in stabbing,” Hazaresh Killedar, Sub-Inspector at Kumaraswamy Layout police station told Indianexpress.com.

According to police, the case was registered by Taseen Taj, the deceased’s widow who suspected that some untoward incident would have led to her husband’s death.

Advertising

Also read: Bangalore Police on lookout for auto driver who assaulted IAF Wing Commander

“Shekh Milan had left home around 8 pm on Friday and did not return till 11 in the night when a friend called his wife to inform that Milan was admitted at Jayanagar hospital with some head injuries. On further enquiry, the victim’s wife got to know that he was first rushed to RR hospital bleeding profusely after which he was referred to Jayanagar hospital where he was declared brought dead after he succumbed to the fatal injuries behind his ears,” the FIR reads.

The police have arrested Shohib, Ali and other members of the accused gang who were indulged in playing the game with the deceased. The investigation on the case is still underway.