Bengaluru crime branch raids five organisations, seizes over 6,800 fake marksheets

In continuation of its crackdown on the fake marksheets racket, Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has raided five organisations in the city involved in issuing fake marksheets, degree certificates and other related certificates of different universities across the country.

According to a press release issued by the CCB Friday, five teams were constituted on Wednesday to raid New Quest Technologies (Rajajinagar), Ssystem Quest (JP Nagar), Aruhi Institute (Bhadrappa Layout), Vishwa Jyothi College (Dasarahalli) and Benaka Correspondence (Vijayanagar), who were involved in the scam.

CCB stated that a total of 6,846 fake marksheets were seized during the raid. Some of the universities under which these fake marksheets and other course certificates were issued include Annamalai University, Sikkim University, Gitam University, BISC University, Janardan Rai Nagar University, Kuvempu University, Jain Vihar University Jaipur, Bengaluru University, and seven other universities.

The raids were conducted after the CCB learnt that the organisations could have possibly associated with the universities or could have issued fake marksheets and degree certificates without conducting any examination and charged about Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for the fake marksheets.

After the raid, it was found out that the organisations issued fake marksheets of 15 universities across the country, including some in Karnataka. Apart from seizing over 6,800 certificates, the CCB also seized 22 laptops/computers and 12 mobile phones. The CCB has also arrested one Orva Asamy who runs New Quest Technologies and Ssystem Quest and is being investigated.

After preliminary investigations, CCB learnt that the accused had no approval or licence to issue marksheets in the name of universities and had openly flouted the law through a system network for years. The CCB is now investigating other associates involved in the fake marksheet network and other organisations in connection with the crime. The CCB also stated that the investigations against the accused will continue after registering a case in the cybercrime police station.

In December last year, the CCB busted a gang in Bengaluru which sold fake marksheets of nearly 18 universities across the country on WhatsApp and other platforms. The accused sold mark sheets of pre-University, BA, B Com, BSc, BBA, engineering, and MBA degrees of 18 universities across the country. They collected money ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,00 from aspirants and also sold PhD certificates for Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The police found that they made some students write examinations and for others, they sent them the question and answer papers to their homes.