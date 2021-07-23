Bengaluru: Crime Branch raids at houses of known criminals; weapons & cash seized

Officers from the Central Crime Branch police during the raid on Friday. (Express Photo)

The Central Crime Branch police on Friday conducted raids and searches at the residences of various known criminals and their associates in Bengaluru.

“CCB raids on active and notorious rowdies — Wilson Garden Naga, Cycle Ravi, Silent Sunil, J B Narayan — and their associates are now underway. The residences, 45 in total, of these four rowdy sheeters and their associates, are being searched,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sandeep Patil, said.

#Bengaluru: Crime Branch raids in rowdies’ residences underway. CCB teams continue searches at houses of four ‘active’ rowdy sheeters and their associates. @IndianExpress Live updates: https://t.co/hR2JZ2eEvn pic.twitter.com/C3WmwU57by — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 23, 2021

He added that these criminals were involved in several cases of murder, extortion, land-grabbing, and illegal settlement of property disputes among others.

During the raid at the residence of Naga, CCB sleuths found Rs 2 lakh in cash and a dagger. They also seized weapons, cash, and property documents among other things during the raids at other places.

“We have found 254 Aadhaar cards from another location. Our teams are now assessing the genuineness of the same. Cases will be filed under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the items seized from each house,” a CCB officer informed.