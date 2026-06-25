Rs 5,000 charged for Rs 250 slot: Bengaluru civic body flags crematorium fraud

There are two electric crematoriums under the Bengaluru North City Corporation's jurisdiction: at Hebbal and Medi Agrahara. (Image generated using AI)

The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has lodged a police complaint against several websites for allegedly duping people by charging exorbitant rates to book slots at the two electric crematoriums under its jurisdiction.

There are two electric crematoriums in the BNCC limits: Hebbal and Medi Agrahara. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has fixed the cremation charge at Rs 250. However, according to the BNCC, certain unauthorised websites and intermediaries were misleading citizens and charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 to book a slot.

Rajendra, Executive Engineer, BNCC, said the alleged fraud came to light when people arriving at the crematoriums mentioned paying thousands of rupees to book a slot. “Upon checking, we found that these websites were fleecing money and booking on behalf of the public. The public can book slots for Rs 250 at the official website,” he added.