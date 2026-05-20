Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru man waits for road to empty, sexually assaults cow, flees

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The Bengaluru city police arrested a 24-year-old delivery worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a cow on a roadside in Akkipete after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, officers said on Wednesday.
The police arrested Shabaz Alam within hours after registering a suo motu case on May 17.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.47 am on May 5 on Akkipete Galli Road, within the limits of the Cottonpet police station. But it came to light only on May 17 after a social media account named “GarudEyeIntel/Defence Intel” shared the CCTV footage on X and tagged the Bengaluru police, seeking immediate action.
The police said the footage showed the accused arriving on a two-wheeler and waiting near a cow lying on the roadside. “He waited till the road became deserted and then committed the act before fleeing from the spot,” a police officer said.
The Cottonpet police station’s surveillance and monitoring unit verified the footage and identified the incident’s location. Investigators subsequently traced the man using CCTV footage from surrounding areas and other technical evidence.
The police said Alam has confessed to the crime, adding that he did not have any previous criminal record. He has been residing in Cottonpet for the last one month and was working as a delivery worker in the city.
The police said the accused displayed perverted behaviour. “Based on the available evidence and his statement, we arrested him and produced him before the court,” a police officer said.
Alam was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act section 11 (treating animals cruelly) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 325 (committing an unnatural sexual act).
A court remanded Alam to judicial custody on Monday. Further investigations are underway.
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