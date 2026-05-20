Caught on CCTV: Bengaluru man waits for road to empty, sexually assaults cow, flees

The cow was lying on the roadside at Akkipete in Bengaluru. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru city police arrested a 24-year-old delivery worker for allegedly sexually assaulting a cow on a roadside in Akkipete after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, officers said on Wednesday.

The police arrested Shabaz Alam within hours after registering a suo motu case on May 17.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.47 am on May 5 on Akkipete Galli Road, within the limits of the Cottonpet police station. But it came to light only on May 17 after a social media account named “GarudEyeIntel/Defence Intel” shared the CCTV footage on X and tagged the Bengaluru police, seeking immediate action.