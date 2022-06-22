Bengaluru News Live Updates: ‘Will respectfully respond to Deve Gowda,’ says Bommai on textbook controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will hold a discussion with Education Minister and officials regarding the revised school textbook controversy, decide on possible measures and “respectfully respond” to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who has written to him on the issue, PTI reported. He was referring to a letter written by Gowda demanding withdrawal of the revised textbook and continuation of old textbook revised by the previous textbook review committee by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. “I will have a meeting with heads of the education department and the Education Minister on Wednesday where his (Gowda) letter will be discussed. His suggestions would be considered seriously and we will decide on whatever possible measures that could be taken, and will respond to him respectfully,” Bommai said in response to a question on Gowda’s letter.