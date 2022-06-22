Bengaluru News Live Updates: ‘Will respectfully respond to Deve Gowda,’ says Bommai on textbook controversy

Bengaluru News Live Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will hold a discussion with Education Minister and officials regarding the revised school textbook controversy, decide on possible measures and “respectfully respond” to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who has written to him on the issue, PTI reported. He was referring to a letter written by Gowda demanding withdrawal of the revised textbook and continuation of old textbook revised by the previous textbook review committee by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. “I will have a meeting with heads of the education department and the Education Minister on Wednesday where his (Gowda) letter will be discussed. His suggestions would be considered seriously and we will decide on whatever possible measures that could be taken, and will respond to him respectfully,” Bommai said in response to a question on Gowda’s letter.
Heavy rains lashed the two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi, affecting normal life in several parts of the region.
Low lying areas were inundated and traffic was disrupted at many places in the districts on Monday. Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted heavy rains in the region for the next four days. As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds will occur in the region on June 23 and 24. Dakshina Kannada district normally records about 539.5 mm of rainfall between June 14 and 20. This year, the district has recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall, which is about 59 per cent less than average rainfall during the same period.
Karnataka logged 738 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin Tuesday. It added that Bengaluru alone had an active tally of 4,819 cases, including 698 fresh cases reported on June 21.