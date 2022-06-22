scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Bengaluru News Live Updates: ‘Will respectfully respond to Deve Gowda,’ says Bommai on textbook controversy

Bengaluru News Live Updates:  Karnataka logged 738 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin Tuesday. It added that Bengaluru alone had an active tally of 4,819 cases, including 698 fresh cases reported on June 21.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
June 22, 2022 10:16:34 am
Karnataka CM Bommai demands release of central grants for Upper Bhadra projectKarnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI File)

Bengaluru News Live Updates:  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will hold a discussion with Education Minister and officials regarding the revised school textbook controversy, decide on possible measures and “respectfully respond” to former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who has written to him on the issue, PTI reported. He was referring to a letter written by Gowda demanding withdrawal of the revised textbook and continuation of old textbook revised by the previous textbook review committee by Baraguru Ramachandrappa. “I will have a meeting with heads of the education department and the Education Minister on Wednesday where his (Gowda) letter will be discussed. His suggestions would be considered seriously and we will decide on whatever possible measures that could be taken, and will respond to him respectfully,” Bommai said in response to a question on Gowda’s letter.

Heavy rains lashed the two coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi, affecting normal life in several parts of the region.
Low lying areas were inundated and traffic was disrupted at many places in the districts on Monday. Meteorological department on Tuesday predicted heavy rains in the region for the next four days. As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds will occur in the region on June 23 and 24. Dakshina Kannada district normally records about 539.5 mm of rainfall between June 14 and 20. This year, the district has recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall, which is about 59 per cent less than average rainfall during the same period.

More from Bangalore

Karnataka logged 738 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said in its health bulletin Tuesday. It added that Bengaluru alone had an active tally of 4,819 cases, including 698 fresh cases reported on June 21.

Live Blog

Bengaluru News Live Updates: 'Will respectfully respond to Deve Gowda,' says Bommai on textbook controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace Grounds in Karnataka, led by PM Modi, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Bengaluru airport will soon be connected to new international routes

The Bengaluru international airport will launch new international routes this year. This includes flights to Sydney, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, Seattle, and other parts of the world, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced Wednesday.

A BIAL spokesperson said all airlines currently operating at the airport are expected to resume most of their international (pre-Covid) non-stop destinations by the second quarter of FY23.

PM Modi relishes authentic Mysuru delicacies at breakfast hosted by erstwhile royal family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Karnataka with a breakfast hosted by the erstwhile Mysuru royal family at the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru Tuesday.

Modi met with erstwhile royals Wadiyars for breakfast after participating in the Yoga Day celebrations held on the premises of the Palace.

After the breakfast meeting with Modi, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family said: “I had written a letter to the prime minister earlier, inviting him for breakfast at our house. It may be a palace for others, for us it’s our house. He has accepted our invitation and we are happy.”

89% Bengaluru voters more concerned about environmental issues: Survey

With Bengaluru, where air and water pollution levels are soaring to dubious heights, slowly gearing up for the civic body elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which is most likely to be held in the coming months, a latest survey shows 89 per cent of the voters are worried about the environmental issues and climate change of the metropolitan city.

Yet only 25 per cent feel the elected representatives are giving due importance to environmental issues.

A new survey released Tuesday tried to gauge public perception on local governance, expectation from the upcoming polls, city budget, issues that affect the quality of life, citizens’ engagement with councillors as well as basic knowledge of the citizens on matters pertaining to city governance and politics.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.