Bengaluru: Residential complex reports 36 Covid cases in 10 days, street put under containment

A residential complex in Mahadevapura reported 36 Covid cases in the last 10 days and all the affected persons have been isolated at their homes, said a senior official from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday.

“The 126-acre residential complex consists of 800 villas and the distance between each block is approximately half a kilometre. The cases are not concentrated in one block. A few days back, we found a few cases in one block and today (Friday) the cases were reported from a block which is a kilometre away. All samples with CT value below 30 were sent for genome sequencing,” the official said.

The official added that the entire street where the residential complex is located has been put under containment and the building has been sealed.

Bengaluru has the lion share of the Covid cases being reported across the state. On Friday, it reported 656 cases out of the total 832 new cases reported in Karnataka. Eight deaths were also reported in the state of which, five were in Bengaluru and one each in Mandya, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada.

Cases have spiked in Dakshina Kannada district. It reported 30 cases while Kodagu saw 21, Udupi 35, Bengaluru rural five and Belagavi 12. Ramanagara, which was reporting zero cases for some time now, reported one positive case for Covid-19.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.7 per cent and the case fertility rate was 0.96 per cent.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar informed that 23 fresh cases of Omicron of which 19 were international travellers from the United States of America, Nigeria, Denmark, South Africa, Dubai, Congo, UAE, Tanzania, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and Africa were reported.



Six of the 23 who contracted Omicron are below the age of 18 years with the oldest being a 15-year-old boy and the youngest a two-year-old boy.

Officials also informed that a 25-year-old man from Bihar, who tested positive for Covid on December 25, was found to be affected by Omicron. According to the state Health Department, his samples were collected at Bengaluru International Airport. However, the man proceeded to Bihar while his results were awaited. The patient is now isolated at a hospital in Bihar and his travel history is being ascertained.

In the wake of the rising number of Covid positive cases in Bengaluru, Health Commissioner D Randeep declared Sir C V Raman General Hospital at Indiranagar as a dedicated Covid hospital.

He also clarified that Omicron patients can be discharged after 10 days from the date of testing positive if they do not have fever or breathlessness for a few days before the discharge and the oxygen saturation level is above 95 per cent for at least the last four days.

Randeep also highlighted that there have been instances where international passengers testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival at airports are being tested for Covid-19 prior to the ten-day timeline stated by the state Health Department.

“Such testing and the consequent results have no significance and only cause confusion regarding the discharge date. The prescribed norms for follow up RT-PCRs as on designated date before discharging from the healthcare institutions should be strictly complied with,” he added.