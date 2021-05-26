Bengaluru Covid bed allocation scam: Crime Branch arrests man linked to PA of BJP MLA

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a 34-year-old man in the case related to irregularities in the allotment of beds through the centralised system of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The accused, Babu, is also alleged to be acquainted with the personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy. However, the cops are yet to ascertain the accused’s direct links with the MLA.

According to CCB sleuths, Babu is a resident of Roopena Agrahara and was acting as a broker to get beds for Covid patients. “The accused is said to have run the racket with Nethravathy, a social activist, and Rohith Kumar, who were arrested earlier. While the duo used to get customers for the beds, Babu used to ensure bed availability,” a CCB official told Indianexpress.com.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed that the accused has been taken into police custody till May 31. He added, “We will interrogate him to ascertain his links and contacts at the war room, including those with doctors and staff of the facility.”

Another CCB officer said that Babu was seen frequenting the Bommanahalli war room and was among others who allegedly manhandled probationary IAS officer V Yashvantha on April 30 over bed allotments. “The officer had then questioned Babu’s presence in the war room after which the argument heated up. While checking CCTV footage from the war room, we have found the accused’s presence at the war room in many instances,” the officer said.

BJP MLA Satish Reddy had accompanied party legislators Ravi Subramanya, Uday Garudachar, and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya had stormed into the BBMP South Zone war room which led to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday ordering the CCB to investigate the scam, earlier this month.