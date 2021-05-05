Bengaluru Covid bed allocation scam: Four held, cops conduct searches in BBMP war rooms

Four people have been arrested in the Covid bed allocation scam in Bengaluru, the Central Crime Branch of Karnataka police confirmed Wednesday.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, two FIRs filed in the city have been transferred to the CCB. “We have arrested four accused so far. Four others are being questioned. Searches have been conducted in all eight zonal war rooms,” Patil said.

Further, an officer from the investigating team told Indianexpress.com that there were two doctors among those detained for questioning on Wednesday. “It appears to us that some loopholes in the software used for bed blocking were exploited by those linked to the process. We have interrogated several people associated with different zonal war rooms in Bengaluru, of which two are doctors,” the police officer said.

Earlier on Tuesday, DCP (South) Harish Pandey had confirmed the arrest of Nethravathy (40), a social worker, and Rohith Kumar (22), her nephew in the alleged bed-booking scam. The duo was arrested after a sting operation was conducted by the police.

“Our team approached them for beds posing as relatives of a COVID-19 patient. We then realised that the duo, from Begur, would charge between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 after understanding the financial status of the person seeking a bed,” Pandey had said.

While only two of the arrested have been identified by the police so far, a senior official said the others would be named later. “We are not disclosing further details to ensure that no one involved in the case gets a chance to evade investigation. Some have already switched off their phones and are on the run. We are making all efforts to track them down to ascertain their involvement in this case,” the officer added.