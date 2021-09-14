Bengaluru: Private hospitals report uptick in fresh cases even as figures dip in city

Even as the average number of fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Bengaluru during the last few days have dipped as compared to the same a fortnight back, private hospitals in the city have been recording a rise in the number of admissions.

While 359 new cases were reported on September 1, it dipped to 231 on September 14, data issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services indicated.

Dr Prasanna H M, President of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said hospitals across all eight zones in Bengaluru have been reporting a “gradual rise” in patients admitted for Covid or related treatment.

“We have seen a rise of nearly 15 per cent on Tuesday as opposed to the same last week. While most patients are diagnosed with either Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) or Influenza-like Illness (ILI) at admission itself, they tend to test positive for Covid-19 later,” he told The Indian Express.

Dr Prasanna added that the number of cases in which the patient tests negative for the infection but possesses all major symptoms of the infection is also on a rise. “We are wary of a third wave as we suspect a new sub-lineage of the Delta variant is getting more common among those getting hospitalised now. In many cases, Covid tests are not able to detect this variant,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahesh Mylarappa, Deputy Chief of Medical Services at Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, noted a “slight increase” in cases since the beginning of September in comparison with that of August. “There has been a rise in the number of patients with breathlessness and coughs like in Covid as well. Hence, even patients with minor symptoms have been asked to be on treatment with follow-up advice to ensure they don’t develop severe symptoms,” he said.

However, Dr S N Aravinda, Consultant — Internal Medicine at Aster R V Hospital in J P Nagar noted the trend was more or less the same considering admissions at his hospital. “We are still in a precarious stage and there is a chance of a third wave being triggered if we are not careful, hence, all Covid-19 safety protocols must be strictly followed such as washing and sanitisation of hands, wearing N-95 masks, or double masking, social distancing and avoiding unnecessary external contact,” he said.

He reminded that people with pre-existing comorbidities, such as heart diseases and diabetes, should ensure that they prevent exposure to the virus, even after vaccination. “The hospital infrastructure has been kept ready in preparation for a third wave and the clinical experience gained after the first two waves will help treat and manage patients better in case of a third wave,” Dr Aravinda added.

Incidentally, Bengaluru continues to report the highest active caseload in the state with 7,136 of the total 15,754 in the state in the capital city alone. Other districts with higher number of active cases are Udupi (1,805) and Dakshina Kannada (1,576).

The Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) constituted by the Karnataka government, in its recent report, had reiterated that it is “very important” to ensure enforcement of guidelines to mitigate the spread of the infection, especially in anticipation of a third wave.