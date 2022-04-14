Bengaluru: Undertrial murder accused jumps off 5th floor of court complex, dies

A 37-year-old man, accused of killing his two minor children in 2020, died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the City Civil Court complex near Mysore Bank Circle in Bengaluru Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Jatin R Kumar, was arrested in March 2020 for allegedly killing his children — three-year-old Taushini and 18-month-old Shastha — by smothering their faces with a pillow.

On Wednesday, around 2 pm, he was brought from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons to the court complex to attend a hearing. He was walking in the corridor along with an assistant sub-inspector and two constables of the City Armed Reserve. “Kumar pushed a constable who was walking with him and jumped off the fifth floor,” said a police officer.

Tension prevailed as the advocates and general public rushed to the spot. The police soon took Kumar to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Kumar, a native of Kerala, was married to Lakshmi Shankari, a software engineer, and the couple had two children. Kumar and Lakshmi lived in an apartment in Hulimavu. Kumar was unemployed after he switched jobs several times and the couple reportedly fought over this often. He was also said to be depressed and one day, he killed his children in a fit of rage.

