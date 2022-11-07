Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra

A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of the Congress party and the Bharat Jado Yatra for allegedly copyright violation.

The order came after a petition filed by MRT Music claimed that the respondents had used music from the Kannada film KGF-2 during its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ without permission.

The court ruled that the alleged illegal use of music would also encourage piracy at large. “Plaintiff has specifically produced a CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large,” the court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Apart from asking Twitter to block the twitter handles of INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra, the court also restrained the respondents from using the copyrighted work till the next hearing. Further, it directed Twitter to take down three tweets posted from Congress’ main handle @INCIndia.

The court further appointed a local commissioner to conduct an electronic audit of the respondents’ accounts and prepare an inventory of infringing materials, Live Law reported.

The matter will next be heard on November 21.