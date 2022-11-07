scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Bengaluru court orders Twitter to block handles of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra

The order came after a petition filed by MRT Music claimed that the party had used music from the Kannada film KGF-2 during its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' without permission.

Congress supporters at a public meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kamareddy. (PTI)

A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of the Congress party and the Bharat Jado Yatra for allegedly copyright violation.

The order came after a petition filed by MRT Music claimed that the respondents had used music from the Kannada film KGF-2 during its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ without permission.

The court ruled that the alleged illegal use of music would also encourage piracy at large. “Plaintiff has specifically produced a CD showing the side by side file i.e., original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging the piracy at large,” the court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

Apart from asking Twitter to block the twitter handles of INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra, the court also restrained the respondents from using the copyrighted work till the next hearing. Further, it directed Twitter to take down three tweets posted from Congress’ main handle @INCIndia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...Premium
UPSC Key- November 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Negotiations’ or...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recessionPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why US central bank is forcing its economy into recession
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...Premium
Field report: Why farmers are still burning stubble despite machines bein...

The court further appointed a local commissioner to conduct an electronic audit of the respondents’ accounts and prepare an inventory of infringing materials, Live Law reported.

More from Bangalore

The matter will next be heard on November 21.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 08:56:44 pm
Next Story

46-yr-old Dalit man lynched over drawing of water in Rajasthan

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 07: Latest News
Advertisement