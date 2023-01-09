Bengaluru court stays release of ‘defamatory’ book about Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Days after controversy erupted over a book titled Siddu Nijakanasugalu (The real dreams of Siddu), which allegedly portrays senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in a bad light, a sessions court in Bengaluru has prevented its launch.

The book launch, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled after Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, also a Congress MLA, got an interim injunction from the court of an additional city civil and sessions judge.

The court restrained Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and others on Monday from publishing, releasing, selling and displaying the book till the next hearing. The minister was to preside over the release of the book, as per the event’s poster.

Early in the day, Siddaramaiah called the book as “totally defamatory” and said that none could help those who believe everything is yellow when they have jaundiced eyes.

Siddaramaiah, who has been taunted as “Siddaramulla Khan” by the ruling BJP for his appreciation of 18th-entury Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, said, “It was former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje who held the sword of Tipu. As the elections are nearing, in order to deliberately humiliate me, they are bringing out the book. I will see what can be legally done,” he said.

The poster, which gives the author’s name as “VKP”, also features a morphed image of Siddaramaiah in Tipu Sultan’s attire.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanswamy was supposed to be chief guest at the event, which was also to be attended by Rohith Chakrathirtha, who headed the state’s controversial textbooks review committee. While BJP leaders were invited, the Congress’s legal cell approached police to cancel the event’s permission if it was given any.

As Congress workers protested against the event, police took some of them into preventive custody.