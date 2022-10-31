scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Bengaluru court hands 5-year jail term to man for ‘celebrating Pulwama attack’

Faiz Rasheed, who was an engineering student and resident of Kacharaknahalli in Bengaluru, has been in jail since his arrest in February 2019.

bengaluru court pulwama attackPolice had seized his mobile phone and got it examined by a forensic science laboratory as part of their investigation. (Representative)

A special court in Bengaluru has jailed a man for five years and fined him Rs 10,000 over derogatory Facebook posts about the Pulwama terrorist attack, police said Monday.

According to the Central Crime Branch, Faiz Rasheed, who was a third-semester engineering student and resident of Kacharaknahalli in Bengaluru, was arrested over his February 14, 2019, Facebook posts that celebrated the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans in an attack on their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police had seized his mobile phone and got it examined by a forensic science laboratory as part of their investigation. They filed a chargesheet under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 124A (sedition) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Since his arrest in February 2019, Rasheed has been lodged in prison as his application for bail was rejected. Many of the witnesses in the case were police personnel.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 08:27:00 pm
Kerala policewoman wins two gold medals in World Arm Wrestling Competition

