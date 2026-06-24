Bengaluru court restrains media from ‘defaming’ suspect realtor in gym trainer murder

A Bengaluru court has issued a temporary injunction against 58 media outlets, preventing them from linking a realtor to the murder of VIjay Yadav (in picture).

A Bengaluru court Tuesday granted an ex parte temporary injunction restraining 58 media outlets, including TV9 Karnataka, from broadcasting or publishing ‘defamatory’ reports linking a real estate businessman to the murder of a 32-year-old gym trainer.

The realtor, who has been evading arrest, approached the court arguing that media broadcasts linking him to the murder of trainer Vijay Yadav would cause irreparable damage to his personal and professional reputation. The trainer was allegedly in a relationship with his young daughter.

Reviewing the material, the court observed that the plaintiff provided screenshots of prominent news headlines and photographs linking him directly to the crime. The bench highlighted the legal discrepancy in the media coverage, stating, “As rightly submitted by the learned counsel for the plaintiff, in the FIR related to the case… no person’s name is mentioned as an accused, rather it is mentioned as ‘accused not known.'”