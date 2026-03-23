Mule account suspicion: Karnataka school teacher denied anticipatory bail in Rs 3.6-crore cyber fraud case

A Bengaluru sessions court last week denied anticipatory bail to a government school teacher in a Rs 3.62-crore cyber fraud case, citing suspicious transactions in his bank account that far exceeded his salary.

Indudhar Mallikarjun Kataraki, 25, a resident of Shigli in the Gadag district and a mathematics teacher in Gokak, sought pre-arrest bail under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

The case originates from a complaint filed by K K Belliyappa, a senior citizen from Kodagu, who alleged that he was lured into investing in an online trading scheme and subsequently defrauded of over Rs 3.62 crore. According to investigating officials, the funds were transferred to mule accounts.