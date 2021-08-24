Bengaluru couple’s murder: Cops crack case, arrest four, including former tenant

Police cracked a case of double murder of an elderly couple which took place on August 20 at their residence in Kashinagar in south Bengaluru’s Kumaraswamy Layout. According to sources, four persons from Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh have been arrested for the murder and subsequent theft of gold and other valuables.

The main accused, Narayanaswamy (48) has been identified as a former tenant of the house. The others were identified as Ramaswamy, Asif Sheikh and Tirumala. Police said they seized 200 gram gold ornaments from the accused after the arrests.

The initial probe had revealed that the murder was carried out by someone known to the elderly couple — Kantharaju (65) and Premalatha (61). Three cups left on a table had raised suspicion during the investigation that more than one person was involved.

Police sifted through CCTV footage available around the house to ascertain the identity of the suspects. “Narayanaswamy, who worked in Bengaluru, lived as a tenant in the house of a couple and left it a few years ago. He went back to his hometown and did not have any source of income. He also had debts and hatched a plan to kill the couple,” police sources said.

A senior officer said the accused assumed that as the couple were childless, no one from their family would pursue the case. They initially planned to kill the couple and rob valuables in the first week of August but as the couple had gone to attend a wedding, they shifted the plan to the last week, police sources said. On August 20, the accused killed the couple and fled with gold and other valuables.