Bengaluru couple held for cheating visually impaired friend of gold and cash worth lakhs

Bengaluru police commissioner has directed investigators to expedite the recovery of the remaining cash and ensure its return to the victim. (Express Photo/Special Arrangement)

The Bengaluru police said Tuesday they have arrested a couple for stealing gold jewellery and cash from their visually impaired friend, who had been living with them for years.

The accused have been identified as Sharmila Sheshadri, 50, an MBA graduate, and her husband Ganesh Kumar, 52, a diploma holder. Both were employed with a private firm and were reportedly known to the victim for several years.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly said they had handed over a part of the stolen gold to an associate in Halasuru. Based on this information, the police recovered 232 grams of gold jewellery, valued at around Rs 35 lakh.