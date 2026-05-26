Bengaluru couple held for cheating visually impaired friend of gold and cash worth lakhs

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The Bengaluru police said Tuesday they have arrested a couple for stealing gold jewellery and cash from their visually impaired friend, who had been living with them for years.
The accused have been identified as Sharmila Sheshadri, 50, an MBA graduate, and her husband Ganesh Kumar, 52, a diploma holder. Both were employed with a private firm and were reportedly known to the victim for several years.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly said they had handed over a part of the stolen gold to an associate in Halasuru. Based on this information, the police recovered 232 grams of gold jewellery, valued at around Rs 35 lakh.
Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner, Bengaluru police, has directed investigators to expedite the recovery of the remaining cash and ensure its return to the victim.
According to the police, the victim had been living at the couple’s house in BEML Layout 5th Stage for the past eight years.
They said she withdrew gold ornaments from a bank locker to transfer them to another locker in June 2024. She had also kept Rs 49.50 lakh in cash along with the jewellery inside a cupboard in a room at the house.
However, when she later tried to move the valuables, she found the keys missing.
The police said that when she asked the couple to call a locksmith, they allegedly did not respond. The victim later arranged a locksmith herself, only to discover that the cash and jewellery had gone missing from the cupboard.
When questioned by the victim, the accused allegedly admitted taking the money, citing financial difficulties and stating that the funds were used for business purposes. “They also told the victim that they would not be returning either the cash or the jewellery,” a police officer said.
Following this, the victim approached the police and registered a case.
The police said the accused have been remanded in judicial custody and further investigations are underway.
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