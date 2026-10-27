Bengaluru couple suffocate to death in fire; cops suspect illegal LPG refilling

Days after a couple died of suffocation following a fire at a lubricant store in the basement of the Bengaluru building where they lived, the police are investigating whether suspected illegal LPG refilling at the store contributed to the incident.

The police have served notices on the store’s owner but are yet to ascertain the cause of the October 24 fire in Kammagondanahalli.

The police identified the couple as Nagarathna, 24, and Akash Basavaraj, 27, who hailed from Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi districts, respectively. Their decomposed bodies were found on Monday. Basavaraj worked at an Indian Oil petrol bunk in KG village.

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The police suspect that a short circuit at the lubricant store caused the fire, which spread rapidly due to inflammable materials, including oil and thinner, reportedly stocked on the premises ahead of Diwali.