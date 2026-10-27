Bengaluru couple suffocate to death in fire; cops suspect illegal LPG refilling

Days after a couple died of suffocation following a fire at a lubricant store in the basement of the Bengaluru building where they lived, the police are investigating whether suspected illegal LPG refilling at the store contributed to the incident.
The police have served notices on the store’s owner but are yet to ascertain the cause of the October 24 fire in Kammagondanahalli.
The police identified the couple as Nagarathna, 24, and Akash Basavaraj, 27, who hailed from Uttara Kannada and Kalaburagi districts, respectively. Their decomposed bodies were found on Monday. Basavaraj worked at an Indian Oil petrol bunk in KG village.
The police suspect that a short circuit at the lubricant store caused the fire, which spread rapidly due to inflammable materials, including oil and thinner, reportedly stocked on the premises ahead of Diwali.
The police said they found eight to 10 empty LPG cylinders and two to three filled cylinders outside the store. They suspect the cylinders may have been used for illegal gas refilling, though this has not been confirmed.
“The store owner is said to be associated with an agency dealing in LPG cylinders,” a police officer said.
The fire sent thick smoke through the building, forcing occupants to evacuate. “But the couple are suspected to have remained inside a first-floor room after closing the door and window, thinking the situation would subside. They were unable to escape as smoke entered the house,” the officer said.
The police said the first floor has five congested rooms. They searched the premises but could not initially locate anyone because of the thick smoke and poor visibility. Another search was conducted the following day.
Around 3 pm on Monday, two police personnel returned to inspect the building. They noticed a foul smell coming from a locked room and, after forcing the door open, found the couple’s bodies.
The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.