Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Couple ‘fined’ for walking after 11 pm, two Bengaluru policemen suspended

In a series of tweets, Karthik Patri said that the policemen told him and his wife that they would register a ‘strong’ case and ensure that the couple keeps doing the rounds of the court if seen walking on the road at midnight again.

bengaluru coupleWhen asked why they were being issued a challan, one of the policemen allegedly responded that people are not allowed to roam the streets after 11 pm.
Two policemen were suspended Sunday for allegedly levying a ‘fine’ of Rs 1,000 on a married couple for ‘roaming the streets’ in Bengaluru after 11 pm.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Anoop Shetty told indianexpress.com that two policemen attached to the Sampigehalli police station – head constable Rajesh and police constable Nagesh –have been suspended based on the man’s Twitter posts.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Karthik Patri, who was allegedly harassed by the two policemen, said: “It was around 12:30 midnight. My wife and I were walking back home after attending a friend’s cake-cutting ceremony (We live in a society behind Manyata Tech park).

“We were a few metres away from our entrance gate when a pink Hoysala patrol van stopped by us. Two men in police uniforms asked us to show our ID cards. We were taken aback.

“Luckily, we had photos of our Aadhaar cards… To our surprise, they took our phones away and started quizzing us about our relationship, place of work, parental details, etc. Though a bit shaken, we answered their questions politely. At this point, one of them took out what looked like a challan book and started noting down our names and Aadhaar numbers…”

When asked why they were being issued a challan, one of the policemen allegedly responded that people are not allowed to roam the streets after 11 pm. The policemen initially demanded Rs 3,000 as a fine but later accepted Rs 1,000, Patri said.

Patri added that the policemen told them that they would register a ‘strong’ case against them and ensure that they keep doing the rounds of the court if they were again seen walking on the road at midnight.

Responding to the allegation, Bengaluru city police tweeted: “Two police personnel from @sampigehallips responsible for the incident have been identified, suspended and departmental action initiated. @BlrCityPolice will not tolerate deviant behaviour from its staff.”

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 05:38:33 pm
