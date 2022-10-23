Back from Europe trip, Bengaluru couple finds dead body of burglar at home

A Bengaluru couple who had returned after a trip to Europe found a dead body in the puja room of their house, the police said Sunday. Officers later identified the deceased intruder as a person who had been arrested in various house theft cases. They suspect that after having broken into the house, he spent several hours there before killing himself.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Bahadur alias Dilip Kumar, an Assam native who lived in Kodihalli. Investigators said the incident took place at the residence of Sridhar Sumanth Roy, an IT professional, at Eshwara Layout in Indiranagar. DCP (West) Bheemashankar S Guled said a probe is underway to determine why the deceased killed himself, that too in the puja room.

According to the police, Sridhar and his wife returned from Amsterdam on Thursday night and found themselves unable to open the house. The couple soon called in the key makers, but they too had to break the door open after realising that it was locked from the inside.

The police said that on entering inside, the couple found that the house was ransacked and that the puja room was locked from the inside. On peeping in, they saw a man who appeared to have died by suicide. Sridhar immediately informed the police as well as the security guards of a private agency. Officers soon determined the identity of the deceased person.

CCTV footage indicated that Dilip broke the door open and entered the house around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. The police said he carried a gas cutter, a pair of clothes and other tools needed to break into the house. He ate snacks from the kitchen, took a shower and changed into a fresh pair of clothes that he had brought along, before sleeping in the bedroom, they added.

Officers have not ruled out the possibility that Dilip may have taken the extreme step in panic after Sridhar and his wife reached the house. However, the police said that even after the couple had arrived, it was possible for Dilip to escape using the backdoor.