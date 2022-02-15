Bengaluru: Couple arrested for stealing batteries from traffic signals

The police on Wednesday said that a couple have been arrested for stealing batteries from traffic signals. They added that 230 batteries stolen from 68 traffic junctions over the last few months have also been recovered. These batteries are used to run traffic signals.

The accused have been identified as S Sikandar (30) and his wife Nazma Sikandar (29), residents of Chikkabanavara. Police sources said that S Sikandar used to run a tea shop but had to shut it down during the lockdown. Later, he started selling tea on his scooter but was allegedly harassed by the traffic police on a number of occasions. On one occasion, they also broke his flask. Furious over the incident, S Sikandar decided to steal batteries installed in traffic signals.

A police officer said, “Batteries started going missing from traffic signals a few months ago. The disappearance of batteries became almost a daily affair. The police team scanned footage from over 300 CCTV cameras while probing the crime… S Sikandar and his wife operated only between 3am-5am. They sold the batteries to Dhanashekar, a shopkeeper in Ashok Nagar, at a very low cost.”

“S Sikandar had disabled the backlight of his TVS NTorq 125 CC gearless scooter to evade the police. Usually, we do not stop vehicles with women during the wee hours. So, Sikandar took his wife along when he went out to steal the batteries. The couple used a vegetable bag to carry the batteries,” the officer added.

The officer said that they got a lead that the two-wheeler used while stealing the batteries used to take the Goraguntepalya road, and S Sikandar was finally caught on February 9. Dhanashekar, too, has been arrested.