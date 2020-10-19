Man goes on stabbing spree on Bengaluru streets with butcher’s knife; one dead, five injured

A patrolling team that rushed to the spot held Ganesh and recovered the weapon from him.

A 35-year-old man went on a stabbing spree on Sunday, killing one and injuring five others in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area, after stealing a butcher’s knife from a shop selling mutton.

According to the police, the man, later identified as Ganesh (35), walked for almost two kilometres around Anjanappa Garden, Bakshi Garden, and Balekai Mandi, stabbing people without any provocation, spreading panic among residents.

A patrolling team that rushed to the spot held Ganesh and recovered the weapon from him.

“The accused had gone to a mutton stall located near Vinayaka Theatre in Anjanappa Garden, at around 8.30 am. He stole a knife from the stall after which he walked through the streets randomly stabbing people passing by him in close range,” the police said.

While the deceased has been identified as Mari R, a 30-year-old daily wage labourer, others injured in the stabbing are Velayudham, Rajesh Suresh, Anand, and Prakash. Velayudham is in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in the ICU.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that none of the victims were known to Ganesh. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway. While the accused’s family claims he is mentally unstable. We are waiting for the medical reports,” the police said.

A case has been registered with charges of murder and attempt to murder and the accused is being questioned to establish the motive behind the attack.

