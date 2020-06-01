Bengaluru corporator tests Covid positive, greets supporters before leaving for hospital

A video of Pasha waving and greeting his followers while being moved into an ambulance has gone viral on social media attracting criticism. (screen grab) A video of Pasha waving and greeting his followers while being moved into an ambulance has gone viral on social media attracting criticism. (screen grab)

Bengaluru city police registered an FIR against Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha for violating social distancing norms while he was being shifted to a designated hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

A video of Pasha waving and greeting his followers while being moved into an ambulance has gone viral on social media attracting criticism.

“Despite knowing that he has been infected with Covid-19, the corporator had behaved irresponsibly and had moved around in public, which is very dangerous to others. We will take action against him after he is discharged from the hospital,” a police officer from Jagajeevanram Nagar police station said.

The complaint was registered by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials against the JD(S) corporator.

According to FIR, the corporator’s followers assembled in large numbers while he was being taken to the hospital. The police have booked the corporator and his followers, under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) of the IPC and the provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority Act.

Padarayanapura ward is one of the containment zones in Bengaluru with 67 cases as of Sunday evening. Padarayanapura was in the news after violence broke out on April 20 in the area when mob vandalised the barricades put up by police and protested when civic body officials along with the ASHA workers arrived to take primary and secondary contacts of COVID19 patients to the quarantine centre.

At least 54 people were arrested by the police after the incident and out of them five were tested positive for Covid19.

