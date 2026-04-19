Bengaluru corporations warn employees not reporting for Census work, enumerators flag workload issue

The five city corporations in Bengaluru have warned staff of stern action if they fail to carry out work assigned under the ongoing National Census.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) on Saturday issued show-cause notices to 527 employees who failed to report for enumeration work under the National Census. BNCC also said criminal cases would be filed under Section 11 of the Census Act and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita against erring employees. This would be in addition to internal disciplinary action as per service rules.

The GBA had launched self-enumeration for the National Census 2027, allowing citizens to participate in the house-listing exercise between April 1 and 15, but this did not yield the anticipated results. According to GBA, less than 2 per cent of households registered their entries online. The door-to-door survey for the house-listing exercise has begun, and the same will be completed by May 15.