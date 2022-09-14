Bengaluru corporation using 1984 map to remove encroachments from drains

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which demolished encroachments at Challaghatta, Shantiniketan Layout and Munnekolalu on Wednesday, is dependent on a 1984 map for its anti-encroachment drive in the Mahadevapura zone.

Among the demolished encroachments was a compound wall of Nalapad Academy, a school owned by Shantinagara Congress MLA N A Haris. The wall was found to have encroached on a 2.5m wide and 150m long part of a storm-water drain. A compound wall of Sri Chaitanya School in Shantiniketan Layout and a concrete slab placed on a storm-water drain by Bagmane Tech Park were also removed.

The BBMP’s list of encroachments includes Wipro’s campus in Doddakannelli, which the information technology major said had been constructed as per the sanctioned plan. “Wipro abides by the laws of every jurisdiction where it does business and adheres to the highest standards of integrity. The Wipro in Doddakannelli is as per the sanctioned plan. We have not received any notice from the BBMP,” its statement said Wednesday.

In the Yelahanka zone, Balan Agro Products was found to have encroached on a 21mx65m portion of a storm-water drain.

BBMP chief engineer Basavaraj Kabade said 50 per cent of the identified encroachments were removed in Challaghatta and that 25 per cent of the work was left in Shantiniketan Layout. “We have demolished the encroachments at Papaiah Reddy Layout. The survey department now has to mark the properties from Pattendur Agrahara to Nallurhalli, Sheelvant Kere to the TZED apartment and the Doddakannahalli lake to the Saul Kere lake.”

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said all the encroachments would be demolished. “Currently we are concentrating on the Mahadevapura zone, as it was badly affected by the rain. Any property that has encroached on the drains will be demolished,” he said.

Santhosh, assistant director of land records, said the map of the Mahadevapura zone was prepared by the revenue department in 1889 and upgraded in 1984. “As far as the encroachments on the storm-water drains are concerned, this is the map which is being used now,” he told indianexpress.com.