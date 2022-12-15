Bengaluru corporation identifies property tax defaulters through data verification

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 20,000 property owners who paid less property taxes by registering their buildings as residential ones, though they were being put to commercial use.

The civic body came across the discrepancies when it matched its data with Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) bills. It was found that while the property owners had got commercial connections from Bescom, they were paying property tax under the residential slabs.

Jayaram Raipura, special commissioner of the BBMP’s finance department, said, “We have taken a few months to verify the property claims in the BBMP east, west and south zones. The BBMP will earn Rs 300 crore in property tax from the defaulters. These properties will be geo-tagged and their details will be entered in our system so that taxes can be collected from them every year. The violators had made false declarations under the self-assessment scheme to avoid paying high taxes. Notices have been sent to the property owners for the revision of the tax amount.”

BBMP officials say they began the verification process in April. “We began the verification process in Jakkasandra and HSR wards as a pilot run. If the discrepancy was found during the verification process, we would physically verify the properties and geo-tag them along with photos and videos so that next year taxes can be collected from these defaulters. We came across owners who have declared their buildings as vacant land so that they could pay [even] less tax.”

The BBMP has set a target for collecting Rs 3,500 crore in property tax by the end of the financial year. Officials said the collection stood at around Rs 2,600 crore currently.