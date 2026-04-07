Every Bengaluru corporation must buy a pothole-filling machine: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

Addressing a coordination meeting held with various departments under the GBA, Rao emphasised that each of the five city corporations should purchase a pothole-filling machine to promptly repair potholes within their respective limits. (File Photo)

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Monday instructed officials to procure one pothole-filling machine for each city corporation within its jurisdiction.

Addressing a coordination meeting held with various departments under the GBA, Rao emphasised that each of the five city corporations should purchase a pothole-filling machine to promptly repair potholes within their respective limits.

Pothole filling machines are often truck-mounted equipment designed to repair asphalt road defects—including potholes, ruts, and cracks—in a single, automated operation, typically in under two minutes. These machines use air pressure to clean debris and apply a mix of aggregate and binder (bitumen emulsion) without manual handling.