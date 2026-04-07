Every Bengaluru corporation must buy a pothole-filling machine: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

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Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Monday instructed officials to procure one pothole-filling machine for each city corporation within its jurisdiction.
Addressing a coordination meeting held with various departments under the GBA, Rao emphasised that each of the five city corporations should purchase a pothole-filling machine to promptly repair potholes within their respective limits.
Pothole filling machines are often truck-mounted equipment designed to repair asphalt road defects—including potholes, ruts, and cracks—in a single, automated operation, typically in under two minutes. These machines use air pressure to clean debris and apply a mix of aggregate and binder (bitumen emulsion) without manual handling.
Rao also directed that immediate repair works be undertaken in areas where roads had been dug up by various departments but not properly restored.
He instructed that permission for road-cutting must be obtained through the MARCS software system. If roads are not restored after completion of works, the corporation should undertake the repairs and recover the cost from the agencies concerned, he added.
Applications submitted by GAIL Gas for road-cutting through the MARCS system should be approved promptly, Rao said, adding that the work must be completed quickly, and the agency concerned must restore the road.
Rao also said that it has been observed that sewage is still entering the K-100 water channel—the K-100 Citizen’s Waterway Project is a 9.6 km pilot project that aims to restore the stormwater drain—from certain areas. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been directed to take necessary steps to stop this.
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