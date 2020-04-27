Bengaluru: BBMP launches app to help citizens in containment zones

A policeman wearing a visor and mask performs his duty during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo) A policeman wearing a visor and mask performs his duty during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru’s local civic body, has developed a mobile application exclusively for residents living in containment zones that have been sealed due to coronavirus. Named ‘BBMP Contains,’ the app aims to be a platform for grievance redressal and to help the authorities monitor surveillance mechanisms in these areas.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, a containment zone is an area of 100 meters radius around the premises of a COVID-19 positive case which will be sealed for 28 days. BBMP has identified 21 such zones in Bengaluru so far.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, MD, Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. said that several exclusive options are available on the app once the user clicks the ‘grievance’ button. It includes options like upload photographs and videos to raise complaints of lockdown violators from the area, among others.

“The application now available on Google Play Store on Android smartphones will guide users to use the facility in two languages – either in Kannada or in English. Complaints raised by users will reach the Incident Commanders, Assistant Incident Commanders, and BBMP War Room and a backend team will validate the same before forwarding it to take action,” Korlapati told indianexpress.com.

GPS systems will help teams locate the area and act promptly, according to the team behind the platform.

As per a statement released by BBMP Commissioner, citizens in containment zones can use the app to raise several issues. Complaints can be made and help can be sought in issues like “health-related emergency, requirement of essential services like drinking water, ration kits, groceries, electricity breakdown, waste collection, etc,” the statement read.

“Complaints can be submitted in the opening page of the app by use of a drop-down menu with regard to grievances,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar added.

The application which will be used on a pilot basis in Mahadevapura Zone from Tuesday (April 28) will be rolled out for use across Bengaluru within the next three days, BBMP officials added.

“BBMP Contains is the first dedicated application in place exclusively for those in containment zones in the city,” Korlapati, who is also in charge of the BBMP COVID-19 War Room claimed.

BBMP had earlier divided 198 wards into 8 zones and had appointed an Incident Commander to monitor timely redressal of grievances. “Separate teams under Assistant Commander with members drawn from police, health, solid waste management functions are formed and pilot teams are being trained,” BBMP officials added.

BBMP officials in containment zones identified across the city have spread awareness on the application via pamphlets and notices. “This will continue across all new additions to the list of containment zones that will be identified in the coming days,” Korlapati added.

