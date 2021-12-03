Bengaluru: 3 cops suspended for brutally assaulting youth in custody

The Bengaluru Police have suspended three cops attached to Varthur police station for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old youth to the extent that his right arm had to be amputated. Head constables Nagabhushan Gowda, Nagaraj B N and Shivakumar H are the officers who have been suspended.

The youth, who was detained for three days at the station in connection with a theft case, allegedly faced severe assault as a result of which his right arm got infected.

An inquiry conducted by the ACP found the three cops had detained the youth Salman illegally and brutally assaulted him between October 27 and 31. Following the incident, Salman was taken to multiple hospitals for treatment. His arm was amputated on November 8.

Salman, a resident of Varthur in east Bengaluru, worked at a chicken shop before he lost his job during the pandemic. He was allegedly picked up by the police in connection with a probe into the theft of car batteries in October.

According to the victim, he was picked up from near his home around 10.30 pm on October 27 by policemen in mufti, who arrived in a private vehicle with a Kerala registration number. “I was taken to Varthur police station where I was assaulted mercilessly by three men. I confessed to stealing three car batteries. They then took me to the people to whom I had sold the batteries. I was again brought to the police station and asked to confess to other thefts which I had not committed,” Salman, who is recovering at the hospital, told The Indian Express.

He said the police intensified the torture after he refused to confess to other crimes. “I was tied upside down and beaten badly. Three cops assaulted me for three days. They targeted one body part at a time. They beat my right hand and kicked me,” Salman said, adding that he was released from police custody on October 31.