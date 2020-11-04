Bengaluru cops take 4 in custody for duping people on OLX posing as Army officers

In September, the four had been arrested by the Hyderabad police in Bharatpur of Rajasthan.

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police Wednesday took custody of four persons from Hyderabad prison, in a case related to people impersonating Army and police officers on online marketplaces to dupe others.

According to the CCB police, they men would pose as customers on OLX and Quickr, promising to purchase or buy vehicles, mobile phones, furniture items, etc. at low rates. Later they would make people scan QR codes and transfer money to them on pretexts like advance charges. To gain people’s trust, they pretended to be police or Army personnel.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said: “We have taken them in our custody from Chanchalguda prison in Hyderabad. We found that these four, along with other members from their gang, have been involved in 30 to 40 such cases. They would use fake display pictures on WhatsApp to convince people they are from the Army or police.”

The accused have been identified as Vajib Khan (30), Sahil Mauj Khan (20), Shahid (28) and Umeer Khan (31), all are residents of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

“In this way, the gang has cheated many people in several states and made lakhs in money,” Patil added.

Similar to this case, last month, CID Cybercrime Division of the Bengaluru City Police had arrested four persons from Rajasthan who allegedly impersonated public figures, government officials and police officers on social media to get friends and followers to transfer funds.

