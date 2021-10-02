Bengaluru: Cops seize 140 kg ganja being supplied through app-based delivery persons, 7 held

The Bengaluru zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 140kg high-grade marijuana being supplied to doorsteps through app-based food delivery personnel. As a follow up action, seven persons, including the kingpin of the gang, were arrested, said NCB.

According to Amit Gawate, zonal director of NCB’s Bengaluru unit, based on specific information Thursday, they caught two residents of Bengaluru while they were in the process of taking delivery of eight boxes of the contraband from a courier vehicle and loading the same into a car.

Thorough examination of the boxes revealed that high-grade ganja was packed in paper packets wrapped with adhesive tapes. The unit seized about 137 kg of ganja from their possession.

NCB officials also raided the residential premises of the accused and recovered cash amounting to Rs 4.81 lakh. A delivery boy was also apprehended. Further search of residential premises of another accused resulted in recovery of about 3 kg ganja packed in small packets with specific markings on them and cash worth Rs 39,000.

In a follow up action, four persons, including the supplier of the contraband, were taken in custody Friday and three others were arrested near Shivamogga in Karnataka after a high-speed chase. These three were travelling in a Jeep Compass car.

The traffickers, instead of going and buying the drugs, booked consignments through couriers by giving the address of non-functional shops or other business establishments.

The kingpin, along with other associates, was operating the drug cartel on a large scale in Bengaluru city and its outskirts and was delivering the contraband to consumers through app-based delivery boys since the lockdown as such delivery personnel were allowed to function even amid restrictions, said NCB.