Bengaluru: Four held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore they ‘planned to sell for New Year parties’

Patil added that 5.6 kilograms of hashish oil, 3 kilograms of marijuana, a car and a two-wheeler were seized from the accused after the raid.

Four people were arrested in Bengaluru Wednesday for allegedly trying to peddle drugs worth Rs 1 crore ahead of New Year celebrations in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “Narcotics worth Rs 1 crore, which were brought and stocked up for distribution during New Year, have been sized.”

CCB officers have identified the accused as Hebbal resident M Thirupala Reddy (32), RT Nagar resident Ajaj Ahmed (45), and residents of Krishnagiri in neighbouring Tamil Nadu Kamalesh (31) and Sathish Kumar (27).

Officers from the narcotics wing of CCB raided a house in Amruthahalli to seize the drugs, which led to the “arrest of the notorious inter-state gang of drug peddlers.” Patil added that 5.6 kilograms of hashish oil, 3 kilograms of marijuana, a car and a two-wheeler were seized from the accused after the raid.

“The accused are being interrogated to trace other possible contacts and the source of the drugs,” a CCB officer said.

Earlier this month, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that till November-end, the state police filed as many as 3,852 cases under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The minister added that the government will bring “comprehensive amendments” to existing laws to ensure the drug problem is effectively dealt with. “We are already revisiting some rules of the NDPS Act to simplify them and enable more raids and seizures,” he said, adding that the police have been successful in “instilling fear” in the organisers of rave parties.

