Bengaluru cops release photos of acid attacker, seek help from citizens to trace accused

With no leads yet on the whereabouts of the man who attacked a 24-year-old woman with acid in Bengaluru on April 28, the police on Wednesday released the photographs of the accused, identified as Nagesh Babu, and asked the public for help in tracing him. Meanwhile, the woman is still battling for her life at a hospital in the city.

Babu, a resident of Hegganahalli in Bengaluru, runs a small garment factory. A senior police officer said that seven teams, comprising over 100 policemen, have been deployed to look for Babu. “Babu had made elaborate plans before the attack. He has either kept his phone switched off or has thrown it away. The last location which has been tracked is Majestic and we have information that he was there on his bike. After that, we do not have any evidence about his whereabouts. We have circulated his photos in many states in south India,” the officer added.

After the incident, the police had detained Babu’s sister and brother for questioning who too said that they do not know anything about his whereabouts. He has not used his debit card either, the police said. “It is learnt that he sold materials and machinery from his garment factory before the incident. We suspect he might have changed his look to avoid detection,” the officer said.

On April 28, Babu allegedly attacked a 24-year-woman with acid when she was heading to work in Sunkadakatte on Magadi Road. When the woman fell on the ground, Babu continued to pour acid on her even as she screamed for help and then fled the spot, said the police.

According to police sources, Babu had lived as a tenant in the house of the woman’s uncle for seven years and was stalking her. Am M Com graduate, the woman had denied Babu’s proposal for a relationship whenever he approached her. Annoyed by his frequent requests, the woman also complained to her uncle and he forced him to vacate his house a few months back. However, he continued to stalk her and had even reached her office and created ruckus in front of her colleagues when she made it clear that she always treated him as a brother.